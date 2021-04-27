Can’t pay for college? Sen. Baldwin introduces bill that would include tuition-free community, tech college

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is sounding off on paying for a college education, saying it shouldn’t be so hard.

Senator Baldwin spoke to WFRV Local 5 ahead of President Biden’s speech to the joint sessions of Congress outlining his American Families Plan, which might include a tuition-free community college proposal. Baldwin says the President should make that a top priority and include her America’s College Promise Act.

The America’s College Promise Act would create a new federal-state partnership to provide two years of tuition-free access to community or technical college programs focused on a degree or industry-recognized credential.

She goes on to say that her proposed bill also focuses on different ways that people with a lower income can still pursue a degree. It would also make it easier for students to transfer college credits when pursuing higher education.