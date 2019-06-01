Capital Credit Union Park opens to the public Friday afternoon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)

Capital Credit Union Park - the Green Bay area's new baseball and soccer stadium - officially opened to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The Green Bay Booyah Baseball team and Green Bay Voyageurs soccer team will play their home games at the ballpark. Concerts and community events will also be held there.

"They did a great job in a relatively short period of time, and I think this is gonna be great for the community," said Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy, who was among the community members checking the park out Friday afternoon. "I'm excited to come out and see games here and I think fans in the area are gonna love it."

"I love it," said State Senator Robert Cowles. "A new field of dreams for young people to come out and enjoy their summer nights and weekends... I think it's gonna inspire lots of young people."

After the ribbon cutting, community members got to take tours of the new facility, chow down on hot dogs, and meet the Booyah's new mascot, Rocky Bal-Booyah.

According to Big Top Sports & Entertainment President Vern Stenman, the stadium will be able to hold over 3100 people.

"I just hope that everyone shares the excitement that we have," Stenman said. "And I think we feel like we've put together an outstanding facility and partnership with the village of Ashwaubenon and so many other people. I hope people see it and are just blown away... If we can put a smile on somebody's face, we're winning, and that's what we're trying to do here."

The Green Bay Voyageurs will play their first ever home game at the stadium Friday night, while the Green Bay Booyah will play their first game ever there Saturday night. Tickets can be purchased here.