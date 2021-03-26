GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Capital Credit Union Park to host free Easter Egg Hunt on April 3

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A free Easter Egg Hunt event will be held on April 3, at the Green Bay Booyah’s field, Capital Credit Union Park.

According to officials, the event will feature Booyah team mascot Rocky Bal-Booyah as well as the Easter Bunny. The team will limit the event to the first 500 kids that sign up.

Kids and their families will be able to hunt for eggs on the field, and once found the egg can be turned in for a ‘goody bag’. To sign up fill out a form on the team’s website.

The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 3.

The team also announced that masks are still required at this time.

