Car accident in Winnebago County kills Oshkosh woman, one with serious injuries

NEKIMI, Wis. (WFRV) – A Thursday evening crash in Winnebago County killed an Oshkosh woman and left another with serious injuries.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on August 5 around 9:30 p.m. authorities responded to a crash on CTH I in Nekimi.

One of the vehicles had a 62-year-old Oshkosh woman and one passenger. The Oshkosh woman was the driver and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was treated and released.

The other vehicle only had one person and they reportedly had serious injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the accident is still under investigation.

No further information was released, Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided

