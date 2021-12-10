GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Car chase ends in three arrests, Green Bay Police report finding guns and drugs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay law enforcement have arrested three people and recovered drugs and guns after a car chase with a suspected vehicle they believe has ties to recent shootings in the city.

According to a release, Green Bay Detectives were watching a car on Friday around 2 p.m. that was operated by a suspect who had a felony warrant out of the department of corrections and was known to carry weapons.

Detectives say they were conducting surveillance on the west side for the vehicle, which was suspected of being used in recent shootings, and tried to stop the car near S. Military Ave. and Biemeret St. Instead of stopping, the driver attempted to evade officers.

Department officials say that is when additional marked units, including K-9’s, were sent out to help.

The pursuit did not last long. Officers say it lasted three minutes when the car hit a light pole at 9th St. and Redwood Dr.

The release states that two of the three people in the car tried to run away on foot but were taken into custody close to the crash. Officers say one of the runners was apprehended with the help of a K-9.

In the end, department personnel says they found drugs and two handguns in the vehicle. Investigators say they are processing the weapons for DNA and ballistic evidence.

The release identifies the three people in the car as:

  • Antjuan Lamont Haynes – Jailed on Warrant
  • Darion Ervin Howard – Jailed on Warrant
  • Lisa Howell – Jailed for Possession of THC

Officers say additional weapons charges may be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins

Behind Enemy Lines: WGN-TV's Lauren Magiera

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Bears

Inside Skinny: Packers/Bears Rivalry Wedding

Locker Room: Reviewing 9-3 Packers thus far