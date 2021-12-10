Car chase ends in three arrests, Green Bay Police report finding guns and drugs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay law enforcement have arrested three people and recovered drugs and guns after a car chase with a suspected vehicle they believe has ties to recent shootings in the city.

According to a release, Green Bay Detectives were watching a car on Friday around 2 p.m. that was operated by a suspect who had a felony warrant out of the department of corrections and was known to carry weapons.

Detectives say they were conducting surveillance on the west side for the vehicle, which was suspected of being used in recent shootings, and tried to stop the car near S. Military Ave. and Biemeret St. Instead of stopping, the driver attempted to evade officers.

Department officials say that is when additional marked units, including K-9’s, were sent out to help.

The pursuit did not last long. Officers say it lasted three minutes when the car hit a light pole at 9th St. and Redwood Dr.

The release states that two of the three people in the car tried to run away on foot but were taken into custody close to the crash. Officers say one of the runners was apprehended with the help of a K-9.

In the end, department personnel says they found drugs and two handguns in the vehicle. Investigators say they are processing the weapons for DNA and ballistic evidence.

The release identifies the three people in the car as:

Antjuan Lamont Haynes – Jailed on Warrant

Darion Ervin Howard – Jailed on Warrant

Lisa Howell – Jailed for Possession of THC

Officers say additional weapons charges may be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.