Car chase with Fond du Lac deputy ends in crash, arrest of 21-year-old Kenosha man

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A nearly 19-mile car chase with Fond du Lac law enforcement has ended with the arrest of a 21-year-old Kenosha man.

According to a release, a deputy with the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle for erratic driving on Wednesday, Nov. 24, around 10 a.m. on USH 45 near CTH W in the Town of Eden.

The office reports the car was traveling under the speed limit, impeding the travel of other vehicles, and not maintaining control within its lane of travel, as well as an expired registration.

The deputy says they turned on their emergency lights, signaling the driver to pull over. The operator of the four-door Jeep SUV did not pull over and continued driving erratically in its lane south at a slow speed.

The Jeep then started to speed up, which led the deputy to turn on their siren in addition to their lights. The Jeep continued to speed south on USH 45 before turning west on CTH F, at speeds the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office reports reached 60 mph.

The car then sped up to 80 mph after it started driving north on CTH W, at one point turning onto a gravel lane on someone’s private property, until coming to a dead-end in an agricultural field.

The release says the chase didn’t stop there.

The Jeep drove into the field and then back onto the gravel lane, back eastbound to CTH W, and then turned on CTH W – traveling toward the Village of Campbellsport with speeds reaching 60 mph.

At one point, the deputy says they lost sight of the car due to traffic and construction in the village. However, the deputy went to the last known direction the Jeep was traveling and found it driving north on CTH V from East Sheboygan Street, leaving Campbellsport.

Again, the deputy tried to stop the car with its lights and sirens. Further down on CTH V, another deputy set up tire deflation devices to try and stop the chase.

The release describes how the Jeep avoided the devices and continued driving toward the Village of Eden.

Two other deputies positioned themselves just outside Eden with two sets of deflation devices and the car evaded those once again, turning onto Shady Lane and driving off the road and onto private property.

The driver proceeded to travel through several yards before getting back onto CTH V once again, traveling out of Eden.

Law enforcement says the driver then attempted to turn on CTH K and lost control of the car, ending up in a ditch. A deputy says they tried to ram into the Jeep and disable it. This created significant damage to both cars, but did not damage the Jeep enough – which allowed the driver to continue the chase on CTH K.

In the end, the driver lost control of the Jeep again and crashed on CTH K, which deputies say is just before USH 45.

The driver, and only occupant of the Jeep, is described as a 21-year-old Kenosha man, who was sent to a local hospital for minor injures. When he is cleared, deputies with the Fond du Lac Sheriffs’s Office say the 21-year-old will be sent to jail on the following charges:

Knowingly Fleeing an Officer

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence

Deputies say the Wisconsin State Patrol, Eden Fire Department, and City of Fond du Lac Paramedics assisted at the crash site.