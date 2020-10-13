Car collides with De Pere business

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a building on De Pere’s far west side.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday near Ayers Associates near Cyprus Road and Packerland Drive.

WFRV Local 5 has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

Stick with WFRV Local 5 on-air, online, and on your phone with the WFRV Local 5 News app:

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WFRV LOCAL 5 NEWS APP HERE

Latest Stories