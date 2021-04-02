UPDATE: All lanes open on US 10 WB

FRIDAY 4/2/2021 1:15 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes have been opened on US 10 westbound near US 45.

According to officials, all lanes are now open and there is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

FRIDAY 4/2/2021 12:47 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused all lanes of US 10 westbound to be closed.

According to officials, US 10 westbound is closed at US 45 due to a grass fire as a result of the crash.

The estimated duration of the closure is one hour, and first responders are on the scene.

There is no information on the cause of the crash, Local 5 will udpate this story as more information becomes available.