LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview.

According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.

Preliminary investigation shows that a Jeep Wrangler exited the roadway via the north ditch while traveling eastbound, slightly angling from the roadway.

The Jeep continued in this manner, going down the embankment and onto a frozen river, hitting the east bank, where it eventually came to a rest. One individual witnessed the crash.

The driver, from Bellevue, was transported to a local hospital, where he would later die from his injuries. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash, and no additional details have been provided.