MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southern Wisconsin are investigating the cause of a crash after a car collided with a townhome complex in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

According to the Madison Fire Department (MFD), crews were sent to Chester Drive around 4:40 a.m. on December 24 after reports that a car had crashed into an eight-unit townhome complex.

Authorities say that only one unit was impacted by the crash and that one person was inside the residence at the time of the incident. The resident was able to get out of the home without any injuries.

Photo credit: Madison Fire Department

Photo credit: Madison Fire Department

Photo credit: Madison Fire Department

It was noted that the driver of the car remained at the scene and was also uninjured.

Officials with MFD’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) and the City of Madison Building Inspection responded to evaluate the damage and structural integrity of the building.

Both residents of the townhome that was hit were displaced as a result of the crash, authorities say.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash, and no damage estimate was provided in the release.

No other details were provided.