Editor’s note – This story has been updated to include the information from Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders are on the scene of a Verizon store in Fond du Lac after a car crashed into the building.

The Fond du Lac Police Department is at the scene, and a car can be seen having crashed through the front of the store.

Authorities say on April 27 around 12:30 p.m., crews responded to the Verizon Store for a report of a vehicle that hit the building. When crews arrived, a vehicle had ‘fully’ entered the building at a high rate of speed. This caused several injuries.

A Local 5 photographer on the scene captured the extensive damage to the storefront. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says that one person was critically injured and four others were sent to a local hospital.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.