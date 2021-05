GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV)- A car has crashed into a local pawn shop Monday, May 10, in Green Bay, according to police.

A woman was driving east down Mason Street when she veered into Fast N Easy pawn shop around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

No one involved in the accident or inside the pawnshop was injured, sources say. Police are still investigating the incident to determine what could have caused the crash.