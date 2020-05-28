Car crashes into home, Appleton man arrested for 6th OWI

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old Appleton man is in custody for his 6th OWI offense after crashing his car into a house Thursday night.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says they were requested to assist Appleton Police just after 10:30 p.m. for a one-vehicle crash on Chestnut Lane.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jason Zastrow, was suspected to be intoxicated. After a Trooper conducted Field Sobriety Tests, Zastrow was arrested.
Following a blood draw at a local hospital, Zastrow was transported to the Outagamie County Jail and booked on charges of operating while intoxicated, 6th offense.
Latest Stories
- Ashwaubomay Lake to remain closed through 2020
- State of Wisconsin asks appeals court to deny Steven Avery a new trial
- City of Appleton pools staying closed, youth sporting events and programming canceled