Car crashes into Kaukauna senior living facility, speed a factor

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna Police Officers were called to Canal Place, a senior apartment facility, for a car that crashed into the building.

According to police, a 48-year-old Kaukauna man drove into the apartment complex, located in the 100 block of East Wisconsin Avenue, at 6:05 a.m. Police say the driver was trapped inside his car, and fire crews helped to remove him from the vehicle.

Two residents were in the affected apartment at the time of the accident but were not injured. Police say they did need help from fire crews to safely exit the apartment.

Officers say the driver was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Assistant Chief Brad Sanderfoot told Local 5 that alcohol was not a factor in the crash but speed was.

Officials called in a structural engineer to was brought in to determine the integrity of the building. It was deemed safe for residences to return to their apartments.

Local 5 reached out to Canal Place’s corporate office but calls were not immediately returned.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

