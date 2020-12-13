FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Car crashes into occupied Little Chute church, no injuries reported

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – No injuries were reported after a car crashed into an occupied church located in the Village of Little Chute, on Sunday.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, officers and crews from the Little Chute Fire Department responded to a local church located in the 1700 block of Progrant Road for a report of a vehicle versus building accident.

  • Courtesy of Fox Valley Metro Police Department
Officials say that while the church was being occupied at the time of the crash, no one was injured.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was also uninjured.

