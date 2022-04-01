SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon crash in the Town of Wescott.

According to the sheriff’s office, just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Wescott.

The initial report to deputies said that the vehicle had left the roadway and gone through a fence.

Upon arrival, officials found two Shawano residents inside the vehicle. The driver was identified as an 18-year-old man and the passenger was identified as a 17-year-old girl.

Both of the occupants were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.