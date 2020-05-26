1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Car crashes through Green Bay retailer after driver allegedly falls asleep at the wheel

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old crashed his vehicle into a building in the 1600 block of E. Mason Street in Green Bay this morning.

Authorities say the man, an overnight worker, fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle then went onto the sidewalk and crashed into Celtel Wireless & Repairs near the corner of E. Mason Street and Abrams Street.

Crews on scene told WFRV Local 5 the man was not transported to the hospital, but did sustain minor injuries.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"