GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old crashed his vehicle into a building in the 1600 block of E. Mason Street in Green Bay this morning.
Authorities say the man, an overnight worker, fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle then went onto the sidewalk and crashed into Celtel Wireless & Repairs near the corner of E. Mason Street and Abrams Street.
Crews on scene told WFRV Local 5 the man was not transported to the hospital, but did sustain minor injuries.
