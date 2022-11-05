MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River.

According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.

Witnesses reported to officers seeing the vehicle stopped at a red light on Maritime Drive and after the light turned green, the vehicle entered the intersection at average speed and started down North 10th Street.

As the vehicle was turning, it hopped the curb, traveling down the embankment and into the Manitowoc River.

Dive Teams from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and the DNR were contacted to help locate the vehicle and any occupants. At around midnight, the search was called off until the morning due to weather and water conditions.

On Saturday morning, recovery efforts were restarted, and authorities located the vehicle west of the 10th Street bridge.

With the assistance of Highway 42 Garage, the vehicle was recovered from the water, and one male occupant was found dead inside.

The driver’s identification is not being released at this time.

No further information was provided.