Car fire in Bellevue creates $50k loss in detached nine-unit garage complex

BELLEVUE Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters responded to a car fire in a detached nine-unit garage complex Wednesday that caused an estimated $50,000 loss.

According to a release, the fire happened around 5:40 p.m. at the 1400 block of Sterling Heights Ct. in Bellevue.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) first responders say when they arrived they saw flames and smoke coming from two of the nine units in the complex.

Fire officials say firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and it was deemed under control within 20 minutes.

The release says the estimated dollar loss after the flames were extinguished ranged up to $50,000.

The cause of the car being on fire is unknown at this time, but officials with the GBMFD say the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall Division.

