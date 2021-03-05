UPDATE: Car in flames cleared, all lanes on NB I-41 open

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The car fire on north I-41 at County J near Kaukauna is cleared and all lanes are back open.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department was able to open the right lane an hour and a half earlier than predicted.

No additional details are available at this time.

Original Story: Car fire on NB I-41 at County J near Kaukauna has right lane closed

Mar 5, 2021 6:32 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A car in flames on north I-41 at County J near Kaukauna has caused the right lane to be closed.

First responders are on the scene, and the estimated duration is two hours.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.