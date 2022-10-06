Fatal 16th Street Crash in Milwaukee Co. (Photo Courtesy of CBS 58)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County.

According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.

Prior to the pursuit, Milwaukee Police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspected vehicle reportedly took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers say after a one-minute chase, the suspect vehicle fled across the 16th Street Viaduct, crossed the center line, and began exiting the roadway.

As the vehicle crossed the sidewalk, a pedestrian was hit by the suspects, which then crashed through a safety fence, causing the vehicle to fall below the bridge and catch fire.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the three occupants inside along with the pedestrian that was hit.

After life-saving measures, the three men inside the suspected vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery crash.

The pedestrian, identified as an 18-year-old female from Milwaukee, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Her status is unknown at this time.

The identities of the three occupants inside the suspected vehicle have not been released and the crash is under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau.