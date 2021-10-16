Car found hanging off bank & about to go into Fox River, Oshkosh driver arrested

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old woman from Oshkosh, was arrested Friday after she was found inside of her car, which was hanging off the edge of a bank and about to go into the Fox River.

According to the Wrightstown Police Department, on Friday at around 8:50 p.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac on Hickory Street in the Village of Wrightstown after receiving several calls stating that a woman in her vehicle was hanging on the edge of the bank and partially in the Fox River.

When officers arrived, they noticed that the vehicle had driven down the embankment about 50 ft. and was stuck on the rocks at the edge of the water. Officers were able to make contact with the driver, identified as a 46-year-old woman from Oshkosh, who was already crawling out of the passenger door window with help from a nearby resident.

After the Oshkosh woman was helped to the roadway, she was immediately checked by rescue personnel where they concluded the woman had not been injured during the incident.

The Oshkosh woman was then arrested for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.