Car found in trees near Waupaca Co. highway, driver seriously injured

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person had to be flown to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries after their car rolled over on Saturday morning in the Town of Caledonia.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to multiple calls stating that there was debris on the highway at USH 10, near Martin Road.

Upon arrival at the location where the debris had been reported, officials say they discovered that there had been a one-vehicle rollover in that area.

The driver of the vehicle was located and had to be ejected from the vehicle and flown to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

After further investigation, deputies determined that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on USH 10 when it entered the median and rolled over both westbound lanes coming to a rest in the trees north of the highway.

No further information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.