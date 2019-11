TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — The Two Fire Department says around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the report of a vehicle in the East Twin River in Two Rivers.

Arriving crews say the vehicle was in some shallow water on the bank of the river, “due to the high water levels we have been experiencing.”

There was a person inside the car, and they were not hurt.

The Two Rivers Police Department is investigating the incident.