APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – “Not how I expected my new year to begin,” Ana Rivera, the owner of Ana’s Sewing Studio, said.

Rivera also owns the building that her Appleton location is housed in, and on Tuesday afternoon, a car plowed into the storefront, shattering the window and partially collapsing the wall.

The driver, who did not want to be interviewed, told Local 5 News that she got her foot caught in between the gas and brake pedals, and the car launched onto the curb and through the store.

“I was on the phone with a customer, and all of a sudden, I heard this boom and one of the signs fell,” Rivera said. “And then I thought to myself, ‘I wonder if it was that customer that was sitting out there [in the parking lot]. And sure enough, it was.”

Appleton Police and Fire Departments were on scene in minutes, and deemed the structure stable. Midwest Restoration is taking over the reconstruction project from there.

“In this case, we’re going to have a window company, we’re going to have plaster, drywall, paint, possibly some flooring, maybe even doors,” Midwest Restoration account executive Ryan Lambert said. “In that process, there’s maybe five, six subcontractors.”

There is not yet an estimate of how much the repairs will cost, although they are expected to take a month to fix. Rivera said that while she expects insurance to cover it all, continued support of her small business is appreciated.