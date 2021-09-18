Car malfunction causes vehicle to roll over in Sheboygan falls, New Holstein woman injured

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old woman from New Holstein was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries she suffered after her vehicle malfunctioned and rolled over in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:13 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on State Highway 23 westbound near Sunset Road.

After further investigation, authorities discovered that an equipment failure in the vehicle caused the vehicle to roll over eventually coming to a rest on its roof in the westbound lanes.

The driver, identified as a 34-year-old woman from New Holstein, was taken to a local hospital for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.