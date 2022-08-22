BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-The third annual ‘Drive to End Alzheimer’s’ took place in Brown County on Sunday.

Several dozen classic cars cruised past nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Brown County to provide a few smiles to residents living there and to raise money for and bring awareness to Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Hearing from the facilities and the staff about how excited their residents are and then seeing that when you drive past that really makes it worth it,” said event organizer Cari Josephson.



“My favorite part was we cranked up the music from the 60s and a couple of the residents asked us to stop and listen to the music along with the cars,” said Pete Bilski. “That was the day right there.”

Organizer Cari Josephson said the ride began in 2020 as a way to give assisted living and nursing home residents something to look forward to when they had to stay isolated from others during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said in previous years, the event has raised around $5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.



“They call it (Alzheimer’s Disease) the longest goodbye, and for good reason,” said Josephson. “It’s almost like you are losing your loved one twice.”

At the conclusion of their ride, participants enjoyed a booyah luncheon at the Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.