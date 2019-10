GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — A bus rear-ended a car Monday afternoon in Greenville, causing HWY 76 to be closed for about an hour.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says a car was traveling on HWY 76 around 3 p.m.

According to officials, the car was turning left onto Sunnyvale Lane when a school bus rear-ended it.

The driver of the car reported minor injuries while the bus driver was uninjured.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the incident.