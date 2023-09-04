GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local store owner says no one was hurt after a car reportedly crashed into a Green Bay gas station on Monday morning.

Local Five spoke with the owner of the Shell gas station at Monroe Avenue and Chicago Street in downtown Green Bay who says the car crashed into their store soon after 8 a.m.

The owner says that while plenty of damage to the building can be seen, including several broken windows and debris hanging from the windows, no one was reported hurt.

At this time there is no word on the cause of the crash.

Local Five will update this story as more details are released.