SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two adults and a teen boy suffered serious injuries after their car rolled over on I-43 on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 in the area of the 128-mile marker, in the Town of Sheboygan.

Upon arrival, officers found three people in the vehicle: the driver, a 24-year-old Manitowoc man, and his two passengers; a 39-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, both from Manitowoc.

All three occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that the 24-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be taken via Flight for Life air ambulance to Froedtert Hospital while both his passengers were taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies believe the crash occurred when the vehicle, which was traveling south on I-43, crossed over the median, rolled, and landed on the east shoulder of I-43 northbound.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The incident remains under investigation at this time.