Car runs stop sign in Kewaunee Co., collides with semi hauling manure

MONTPELIER, Wis. (WFRV) — A crash between a car and a semi caused a fuel and manure spill in the Town of Montpelier Monday morning.

According to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski, a car traveling southbound on Sleepy Hollow Road and went through a stop sign.

The car reportedly collided with the semi hauling manure that was traveling east on Cherneyville Road.

The driver of the car was taken to a Green Bay hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Joski says the fuel and manure spill was cleaned up.

