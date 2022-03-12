FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac police are investigating a train versus car incident that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, at around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block Forest Avenue for a report that a train had hit a Chevrolet Sedan that was parked on tracks.

A preliminary investigation led officers to believe that the vehicle was trying to turn when it may have gotten stuck or disabled on the southside of the roadway, while on the railroad tracks.

The train was heading northbound when it struck the stopped vehicle.

Authorities speculate that the car was unoccupied when it was hit by the train. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement could get to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac Police Department

The investigation remains ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.