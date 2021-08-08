Car travels wrong way on Dodge Co. highway, results in head-on collision that kills 2

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead and one person is severely injured after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in the Township of Beaver Dam.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:03 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the southbound traffic lanes of US 151 approximately 2/10 mile north of Cth B.

Officials say an initial investigation showed that a Kia was traveling south on US 151 in the left inside traffic lane when a Mazda traveling north on US 151 began traveling the wrong way in the southbound traffic lane. Authorities say both vehicles engaged in a head-on collision.

Deputies say the driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner while the driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials report a sole passenger in the Kia died on the way to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

