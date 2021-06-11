FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital, Appleton teen referred for charges

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A car versus motorcycle crash has sent the cyclist and their passenger to the hospital, reports Menasha Police.

According to a release, police are investigating the crash that happened on June 10 around 9 p.m. near Midway Road and Opportunity Way.

Officers say a 16-year-old boy from Appleton was reported aggressively driving a car that belonged to his relative just before crossing the centerline of Midway Road, hitting a motorcycle.

Both the cyclist and their passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Typically a crash involving serious injuries will result in a request for the drivers to provide a voluntary blood sample, which was done in this situation,” says Menasha Police Lt. Albrecht.

Menasha police don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but say the teen will be referred for reckless driving and potentially other charges depending on the investigation.

