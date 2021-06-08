Cardiac Arrest survivor thanks wife and First Responders for saving his life

MENASHA, Wis.(WFRV)- “It was August 24th, I was doing a workout with my kids, finished it up and then I only have two memories until three or four days later,” said Andrew Haskins, cardiac arrest survivor. Andrew told Local 5’s Eric Richards he wanted an opportunity to thank the First Responders who saved his life last year. “I just wanted to say thank you,” said Andrew.

Andrew is a tall and physically fit man in his mid-40’s with no preexisting conditions. “However my father’s condition showed up,” said Andrew. His father died at the age of 59 due to a heart attack. During his medical emergency, Andrew’s children quickly summoned their mother DoriAnn Haskins who was in the kitchen preparing their dinner. “The kids came to me and said their dad had fallen over and wouldn’t wake up,” said DoriAnn. She called 9-1-1 who walked her through CPR. “That’s when they told me to start compressions. I had let my CPR certification lapse and needed a refresher right quick,” said DoriAnn.

There are certain laws in place, which prevent First Responders from accessing information about patients they have assisted in the field, which makes the meeting Tuesday, at Gold Cross Ambulance Services in Menasha even more special. ” First of all I want to say thank you, and second thing I want to say is sorry it was so hard to get my hide up the stairs,” said Andrew. The group of Appleton Fire, along with a County Dispatcher and paramedics with Gold Cross erupted in laughter.

Gold Cross offers training courses to various industries monthly. “We have state certified CPR training that is offered called TEAM CPR,” said Nick Romenesko, Systems Director for Gold Cross. Nick says there are courses available for the public as well. “In addition to teaching CPR, we offer AED and Bloodborne pathogens training as well,” said Nick. There is a small fee associated with the training courses. For additional information click here.

“It’s incredibly important and all starts with bystander CPR,” said Daniella Kollmansberger, Paramedic at Gold Cross. Daniella was one of the First Responders on scene, who assisted in Andrew’s care. “I can’t stress enough how important it is to get CRP training. That along with the advanced care Andrew received in the hospital made a difference,” said Daniella.

Andrew and DoriAnn have been married for 23-years, and their love is stronger today than ever before. “At the time, it really didn’t hit me how close we came to losing him,” said DoriAnn tearfully. There have been many moments of reflection over the last year. “I have no words for it besides a miracle,” said DoriAnn.