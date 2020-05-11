Caring for one’s pets differently after ‘Safer-At-Home’ order

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – With more pet owners having to stay home due to the ‘Safer-At-Home’ order, our pets might be experiencing additional stress.

But there’s some good news- there’s a few tips owners can learn to reduce their pet’s anxiety. In the face of COVID-19, Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital is seeing more behavioral issues and says owners need to take action now. With owners and family members home more, pets can experience stress, strain, and separation anxiety.

Dr. Becky Krull says while it may be great to be at home together, it can cause serious problems for both the pet and the owners.

“This is especially a problem for the pets that already had underlying issues but there are also people getting new pets during this time and they need to start taking action now so they are in a good place when this is lifted,” said Dr. Krull. “These new pets will be used to their owners being home so there are things they can do to make a smooth transition.”

Ever since the ‘Safer-At-Home’ Order, the Allouez Animal Hospital say they have been seeing more behavioral issues in pets.



Some signs of separation anxiety in dogs might include barking, howling, whining, scratching, chewing on door, drooling, and panting. A few ways to combat the issue and alleviate anxiety include:

Sticking to a schedule

Placing your pet in isolation so they get used to being alone (it’s important to leave the house without your pet)

Increase the amount of time your pet is alone as you get closer to returning to work

Place your pet in their kennel or another room alone at different times during the day

Encourage them to enjoy independent activities with food puzzles and toys

Stay calm if pets are agitated

Play soothing music or sounds

The Allouez Animal Hospital is still open right now, Monday through Friday from 7:30 – 6 p.m.