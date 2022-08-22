(WFRV) – A man from Missouri is facing two charges after he allegedly tried to meet up with a minor while he was working at the Brown County Fair.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 40-year-old Brian Bradley was arrested on August 18 while working at the Brown County Fair. A human trafficking operation that involved an undercover escort advertisement was used to target people who were interested in soliciting minors for commercial sex.

On August 18 around 4:15 p.m. a phone number contacted the undercover number. The undercover number was listed on a female escort ad online. The number was later identified as Bradley contacting the undercover agent.

A text exchange between Bradley and the undercover agent included a direct mention that the ‘girl’ was ‘almost 16’ years old. Bradley repeatedly asked for pictures and the conversation ended up turning to how Bradley was working at the Brown County Fair.

He reportedly told the agent that he would give her a stuffed animal if she came to the fair. Just after 8:15 p.m., authorities took Bradley into custody without incident.

Bradley’s phone was confirmed to be the same one that made contact with the undercover agent. He did tell authorities that he would not have had sex with the minor but just provide her money to enjoy the games at the carnival.

He did end up agreeing that the situation ‘did not look good’ and said he messed up.

Bradley was charged with:

Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime Felony Up to 40 years in prison

Child Enticement Felony Up to 25 years in prison



Court records show that Bradley was scheduled to appear in court on August 19 at 2 p.m. There was no additional information provided.