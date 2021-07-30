Carrying the torch: Green Bay kids channel Olympic spirit during summer school program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As athletes from around the world compete on a big stage, one local school is learning all about Olympic values and traits.

All summer long, the Nicolet Elementary School is learning and practicing certain values and traits that are used in the Olympic competition.

According to a release, students are learning about a specific character trait and an Olympian who embodied it each week of summer school. This week’s character trait is “Respect,” and the featured Olympian is Usain Bolt.

The fun doesn’t stop there.

On Friday, July 30, students got to participate in an Olympic discus throw. Safety was on teachers’ minds so students got to chuck water balloons instead of the usual discus.

“We worked hard to create a summer school theme at Nicolet that our students could really have fun and engage with,” says Nicolet Elementary School Administrative Intern Lori McArthur. “We have an Olympic training activity for our students every Friday, and they can earn medals throughout the week for positive behavior. We have talked all summer about the Olympic values and what the five rings stand for.”

McArthur goes on to say she’s glad they picked this theme because she’s already seen the program’s impact. “We wanted to instill something positive and motivating for the kids. We were trying to think of the camp theme but then as the Olympics were coming up we thought maybe an Olympic theme would be good.” And the idea just took off from there.