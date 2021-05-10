GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Cars and Guitars Car Show to return after one-year hiatus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Automobile Gallery’s fourth annual Cars and Guitars Car Show is scheduled to return on June 19.

According to officials, the event will happen on June 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event was scheduled for last year but was canceled.

There are new things added to the show including:

  • Asking for people, should they choose, to bring a food item with them and everything will be donated to Paul’s Pantry as well as N.E.W. Shelter
  • Upgrading the children’s area with a face painter, mini go-karts to take pictures in, lawn games and other surprises
  • Food trucks have been added to the event

The event will happen at the 400 block of South Washington Street in Green Bay. The event is free to attend. There will also be live music from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information visit the Automobile Gallery’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state

HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

Blizzard win 49-29 over Xtreme

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals