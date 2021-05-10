Cars and Guitars Car Show to return after one-year hiatus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Automobile Gallery’s fourth annual Cars and Guitars Car Show is scheduled to return on June 19.

According to officials, the event will happen on June 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event was scheduled for last year but was canceled.

There are new things added to the show including:

Asking for people, should they choose, to bring a food item with them and everything will be donated to Paul’s Pantry as well as N.E.W. Shelter

Upgrading the children’s area with a face painter, mini go-karts to take pictures in, lawn games and other surprises

Food trucks have been added to the event

The event will happen at the 400 block of South Washington Street in Green Bay. The event is free to attend. There will also be live music from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information visit the Automobile Gallery’s Facebook page.