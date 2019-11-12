CASA of Brown County, House of Hope receive donations from Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — CASA of Brown County and House of Hope were each award $50,000 donations by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

The two were among a total of five Wisconsin organizations that will receive donations as part of the team’s community action initiative to support social justice causes.

The players, led by Geronimo Allison, Adrian Amos, Oren Burks, Elgton Jenkins, Aaron Jones, Corey Linsley, Will Redmond, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Za’Darius Smith and Dexter Williams, worked together to select the receiving organizations.

Each organization will use the donations to further social justice causes championed by the players and their teammates.

Other recipient organizations were Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, La Causa, and Sherman Phoenix.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Brown County is a nonprofit organization that provides a voice for abused and neglected children in Brown and Marinette Counties who are under the legal protection of the court system.

Their vision is for every child to feel safe and secure in their home and heart.

“We are extremely grateful to the Green Bay Packers and Corey Linsley for this grant that will help to sustain the important work we do to recruit, train and support CASA volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children who are under court protection until they are thriving in a safe and permanent home,” said Kristin Jacobs, Executive Director CASA of Brown County.

“Last year alone, 145 CASA volunteers advocated on behalf of 281 children in Brown County, making their lives safer and their futures brighter. For many of the children we serve, their CASA volunteer is the only consistent adult presence in their life. One caring adult makes a lasting impact.”

For more information about CASA, please visit casabc.org.

Since 2000, House of Hope has provided a safe and stable environment for young parents who are experiencing homelessness as well as children. House of Hope provides a positive support system during the challenges and celebrations of their journey to stability.

“For nearly 20 years, House of Hope has been working toward the goal of providing emergency shelter for pregnant and parenting youth, especially those who have few options and limited social supports,” said Shannon Wienandt, director of House of Hope Green Bay, Inc. “Thank you to Geronimo Allison and the Green Bay Packers for the support and this generous grant that will expand programming for youth experiencing homelessness who are under the age of 21, a very vulnerable population in our community.”

Learn more about how to get involved at https://www.houseofhopegb.org/.

“We’re proud to offer our support and contribute to the causes of five extraordinarily worthy Wisconsin organizations,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Our players have led the effort to expand our community action initiative this year by supporting groups that focus on empowering youth, creating economic opportunity and building safe and stable communities.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee is the city of Milwaukee’s largest youth-serving agency and sees an average of 5,000 of Milwaukee’s youth each day to participate in academic and recreation programming.

To learn more or to get involved, click here.

La Causa, Inc.’s mission is to provide children, youth and families with quality, comprehensive services to nurture healthy family life and enhance community stability. What started in 1972 as a bilingual daycare center serving the Hispanic population on Milwaukee’s south side, La Causa has now grown to offer a charter school, early education and care center, crisis nursery and respite center, and social services programming for adults and youth.

To learn more about La Causa, click here.

The Sherman Phoenix Project aims to foster change by transforming the eastern gateway to the Sherman Park neighborhood in Milwaukee into a safe, welcoming space that supports small businesses-of-color offering diverse foods, wellness services, and cultural activities.

For more information, visit shermanphoenix.com.

The donations are a component of the ongoing effort by NFL players and clubs to improve their communities through programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, whether through education and economic advancement, criminal justice reform or improving police-community relations.

For more about the Packers’ initiative to support social justice causes, click here.