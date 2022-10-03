NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- A room filled with twinkling decorations, sought-after auction items, and an abundance of hope marked the 10th Anniversary CASAblanca Gala for CASA of the Fox Cities.

Court Appointed Special Advocates gathered to congratulate longtime volunteer Lou Shea, who has been an advocate for children for 25 years.

Former Packer John Kuhn was among the dozens of supporters who gathered to bid on vacation trips, sports jerseys, and a state-of-the-art barbeque grill to raise money so that every child currently under the protection of the court has their needs met in an overburdened child welfare system.

CASA of the Fox Cities founders Jennifer Sunstrom and Robyn Gruner asked those who had a passion for helping children to give volunteering a try.

More than 400 children are currently under the protection of the court in Outagamie County. CASA of the Fox Cities has enough advocates for half of them.

Executive Director Dawn Gohlke acknowledged while there were many accomplishments to celebrate, there is still much work that needs to be done.

“I see how Court Appointed Special Advocates and their partners make a difference in the children they serve every day,” Gohlke told the crowd.

“I see a little boy meeting their CASA at the door of their daycare with a smile from ear to ear, they grab their CASA’s hand and bring them over to their class feeling chart. They move their name from the feeling “Mad” category to the “Feeling loved” category. A child who as they grow up will not let their past define them and has hope for the future.”

Judge John A. Des Jardins, who was instrumental in bringing CASA to the Fox Cities, was there to congratulate the night’s keynote speaker; Patti Heffernan, She is the founder and owner of Helios which is a recovery consulting company in Appleton. She spoke about overcoming the trauma when you’re not heard as a child and a ward of the court.

She said it all changed when an adult finally stepped in and listened to what she had to say. She was just 12 years old.

“Someone believed me,” the now wife and mother recalled. “Not only did she believe me she had the ability to speak outside of the glass box, and she used her voice not just to vindicate me but show me what advocacy looks like.”

Heffernan still can see vividly in her mind the sweat stains under the arms of her social worker as she was publicly confronted about failing to do any real investigation and never asking Heffernan, the child at the center of the case, what she wanted.

“Seeing her have consequences for her failings for once was incredibly gratifying. Thanks to someone willing to speak for me, I was heard. I was helped but most importantly, I got to go home.”

CASA of the Fox Cities is encouraging supporters to become a monthly donor and join the “Heart & Sole” of CASA. Each month for the following year, they will receive an email updating them on the case of the particular child their money is helping.

Those who became the “Heart & Sole” of CASA of the Fox Cities this past Saturday night were invited to take home a shoe as a symbol of them walking alongside their child on their journey to be seen and heard.