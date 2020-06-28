Cascade man arrested for OWI after single-vehicle rollover crash

GREENBUSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 38-year-old Cascade man involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday night was arrested after authorities confirmed he was Operating While Intoxicated.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 10 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on STH 67 and west CTH A in the Town of Greenbush.

According to authorities, it was determined that a southbound vehicle went left off center, entered the ditch, and rolled over trapping the driver, the 38-year-old Cascade man, inside the vehicle.

The driver is said to have been the only occupant inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

After further investigation, deputies arrested the 38-year-old man for Operating While Intoxicated.

Departments that assisted with this incident include, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbush Fire Department, Plymouth Jaw for Life, Glenbeulah First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance.

