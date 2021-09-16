GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Case against Village of Hobart administrator resolved in Brown Co. courtroom

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A case against a Village of Hobart Administrator was resolved in a Brown County courtroom on Thursday.

According to the Village of Hobart, a misdemeanor charge of Forgery-Alter Value of Object PTAC, as a Party to a Crime, filed against Village Administrator Aaron Kramer on August 19, was resolved in a courtroom with the judge accepting the prosecutor’s recommendation of a $500 fine and a payment of $700.

Village officials share now that the case has been resolved within the judicial court system, they will begin reviewing the misdemeanor complaint, the “Defendant’s Version of the Offense” filed with the court on September 16, and all other relevant documents to the case.

After all meeting notices are provided, the Village of Hobart says it will place this entire ‘matter’ on the agenda for a regularly scheduled board meeting.

