OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A cash bond has been set for the alleged driver of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River in July 2022.

According to court documents, Jason Lindemann made his initial court appearance on Thursday morning and received a cash bond of $10,000 as well as a few other stipulations.

Charges were filed against the 52-year-old on December 21. The criminal complaint alleges that Lindemann was driving his powerboat on the Fox River when it collided with a paddlewheel cruise boat. The incident happened just before 10 p.m.

The ‘On the Loos’ cruise boat was reportedly carrying 44 people. Lindemann is accused of not stopping to render aid, despite pleas from passengers on the paddleboat and other witnesses.

Along with the $10,000 cash bond, Lindemann was ordered to comply with the conditions of the Alcohol 24/7 Program, must bring an alcohol monitoring device to every hearing, maintain absolute sobriety, and surrender his passport to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

There are two open cases against Lindemann that include the charges of:

First Case Operate Boat while Intoxicated

Second Case 2 Counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony (Up to ten years in prison for each count) 18 counts of Boating Accident Involving Injury – Fail to Render Aid Misdemeanor (Up to nine months in prison for each count) 1 count of Negligent Operation of Boat Misdemeanor (Up to six months in prison)



