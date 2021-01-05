Cash reward available for any lead in armed robbery case in Manitowoc storage unit

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the publics’ help in finding the person or persons involved in a recent armed robbery case.

According to police, on Dec. 21, officers responded to a report of a burglary of a storage unit on the north side of Manitowoc.

Officials say while police received the report on Dec. 21, the burglary could have occurred within the two months prior to the report being filed.

Authorities say numerous collectible items, currency items, and a blue men’s Diamondback bicycle were stolen.

The Department notes that anyone with information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for this armed robbery could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $500 or more by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or reporting the information through the P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose.