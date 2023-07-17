GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Jackson Pointe Citgo at 2710 Packerland Drive is hoping for lightning to strike again.

It did in February 2022 when Tammy and Cliff Webster won a $316 million Powerball drawing after they purchased the ticket from the Green Bay gas station.

“We try to keep that kind of small town feel here at the gas station,” Jackson Pointe Citgo assistant manager Kristy Sommers said. “It’s not like your other gas stations in Green Bay.”

Sommers, who has worked at the location for eight years, says that the majority of her patrons are regulars, and she knows many of them by name.

“The community feeling is my favorite part about the job,” she said. “Otherwise, I just like being here in general. It’s fun for me.”

Sommers cannot get enough fun at one cash register, so she runs back and forth between two of the machines.

“I like to get into the excitement of it too, and when it’s large amounts like this, it is more fun for me to get into it and be interactive about it. Otherwise, it’s just another ticket, another ticket,” she said. “I want it to be exciting. Because it is exciting when people come in with that kind of money [on the line] because that’s why they’re coming in.”

Sommers and her co-workers hope that they can get lucky for a second time – and that this time, they will get a cut of the winnings.

“That would just be the gold star you want. This hand right here is the winning one, winning ticket printer,” she said. “I’ve gotten so many people ‘I’ll be back, I’ll be back if I win.’ So we’re banking on that person that we’ll sell the winning ticket to come back and share their wealth.”