Cassandra Nygren handed new drug charges

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The daughter of a Wisconsin politician is facing new drug charges.

Cassandra Nygren — whose father is State Representative John Nygren — was charged Tuesday of Delivering Illegal Articles to Inmate and
Manufacturing/Delivering Amphetamine.

In 2017, Nygren and her boyfriend were arrested in connection to the overdose death of a pregnant woman. Nygren will be back in court for that case on November 25. Meanwhile, court records show a jury trial is currently scheduled to start February 17, 2020.

