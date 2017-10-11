UPDATE: Wisconsin legislator’s daughter found guilty for woman’s death

WEDNESDAY 1/8/20

(AP) — The daughter of a Wisconsin state legislator was found guilty of supplying drugs that killed a pregnant woman and her baby on June 2017.

Cassie Nygren plead no contest Tuesday to several charges she faced, but a Wisconsin judge entered guilty pleas instead as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

She was found guilty of being party to a first-degree reckless homicide and other charges.

Other charges were dismissed, including a first-degree reckless homicide for the baby’s death and neglecting a child.

Nygren is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17. She is currently facing drug charges in a separate case in Brown County involving bringing drugs into the jail.

Local 5 contributed to this story.

Cassandra Nygren jailed on drug-homicide charges

WEDNESDAY 10/11/17 3:09 p.m.

28 year old Cassandra Nygren, the daughter of Marinette State Representative John Nygren, is in the Brown County Jail facing several drug related charges.

Jail records show Nygren was booked on two counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide/Delivery of Drugs, in addition to other counts of manufacturing heroin and child neglect. Her boyfriend, Shawn M. Gray was also arrested and is facing similar charges. In addition, he is facing charges of failing to comply with the sex offender registry, providing false information to the sex offender registry, bail jumping, and resisting an officer.

Both will face formal charges in Brown County Court Thursday afternoon, October 12th.

Nygren’s father, State Representative John Nygren of Marinette, has been very outspoken about his daughter’s struggle with opioid abuse, and has been an outspoken advocate and sponsor of addiction and recovery legislation in Wisconsin.

He released this statement Wednesday:

“First and most importantly, I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences for the loss of life. There are no words that we as a family can offer to give any real comfort for the tragic loss.

To the family and friends of the victims of this tragedy, please know that you are in our prayers and that our hearts are heavy.

“Cassie has publicly struggled with addiction and recovery for several years. This is a strong reminder of how fragile the road to recovery is. We will continue to support and pray for her recovery.

“This is just another example, in a seemingly endless line, of the disastrous and destructive consequences addiction continues to have on families and communities nationwide. These stories are the motivating factor behind all our work in the legislature to fight this epidemic.

“In this time of extreme sadness and sorrow, I request that privacy and respect be extended to those grieving from their loss.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will release more information regarding these arrests Thursday, October 12, at ten a.m.