Cat found shot in the face in Winnebago Co., police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation is underway after a Winnebago County resident found a cat that had been shot in the face.

According to the Oshkosh Humane Society (OAHS), a resident found a cat wandering around Winnebago County with noticeable injuries to his muzzle.

The resident quickly took the cat to OAHS, where he was examined. During the examination, officials noted that the cat’s ‘jaw was essentially gone.’

The cat was then immediately taken to a pet hospital in Appleton to receive medical treatment for his injuries. Once at the hospital, a veterinarian assessed the cat’s injuries and believed the cat could have been shot.

This suspicion was later confirmed when an X-ray showed a buckshot was lodged in the cat’s body. Shortly after, the cat underwent surgery where vets removed the remaining bone fragments, dead tissue, and skin.

The surgery was successful and the cat is currently recovering in a foster home before he is ready for adoption.

Photo Courtesy of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Photo Courtesy of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Photo Courtesy of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society

OAHS says staff members have named this cat Richie Cunningham for his easy-going personality and his distinct reddish fur.

Additionally, OAHS notes that despite the trauma Richie has endured, he is a friendly cat that enjoys gentle pets and attention.

We ask that Richie’s story be a reminder to always report any knowledge or suspicion of animal cruelty or neglect. Richie is such a nice cat and we can’t imagine why anyone would have caused him such pain.” Oshkosh Area Human Society

This case of animal cruelty remains under investigation.