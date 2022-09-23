FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating numerous incidents of catalytic converter thefts, as well as numerous car entry thefts in the county.

These incidents are occurring all throughout the county and local law enforcement is reminding community members to keep their cars locked and park in a well-lit area, as most of these incidents happen during the hours of darkness.

There has been one reported incident during daytime hours.

Tips to help prevent catalytic converter thefts and minimize the potential for theft from your vehicle:

Park in well-lit areas

Install motion-sensitive lights and cameras

If possible, park indoors

Lock all car doors

Do not leave valuables inside your vehicle

If you see something, say something

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to reach out to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office to either Detective Ryan Flood (920-929-3383) or Detective David Olig (920-906-4799).

Members of the public can call 920-906-4777 to anonymously report information regarding criminal activity anywhere in Fond du Lac County.